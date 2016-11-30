Interview

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID)has been active in Nepal for over six decades in areas including economic growth, food security, health, education, development works, . . . Read more »

Startup Scene

The multipurpose bamboo plant has found a special place in the furniture business in the recent years. This quick growing grass plant is garnering worldwide popularity with people looking for . . . Read more »

Business Education

With traditional methods of agriculture gradually becoming replaced by modern farming techniques, Nepal needs skilled farmers or agriculturists versed in modern agriculture technology to uplift . . . Read more »

Sectoral

With the increasing demand for handsets the intense competition in the market has been unrelenting in recent years. Almost all major global and regional handset brands have entered Nepal or are . . . Read more »

Interview

Hyatt Regency Kathmandu recently won the ‘Nepal Leading Hotel 2016’ award at the World Travel Awards held in Vietnam. The five-star hotel has bagged the recognition for the fifth time. It . . . Read more »

Restaurant Review

Located on the busy Pulchowk road, Tazaat first seems unassuming, barely ruffling the waters of the crowded pond of Lalitpur dining when it first opened its doors two years ago. But the main business . . . Read more »

Nepal Politics

The government has finally registered a Bill in the Legislature-Parliament to amend the constitution for a second time, as demanded by the United Democratic Madhesi Front (UDMF). However, nobody – . . . Read more »

Marketing and Research

Nestle, the Swiss multinational company, has been selling its confectionary and food items in India since 1961. It also owns a 70 percent market share in the popular packet noodles with its brand . . . Read more »

Banking

With the passage of time and globalisation, the internet has become an intrinsic part of modern day life. It has developed into an easy and reliable way of shopping, connecting with people, renting . . . Read more »

No Laughing Matter

It’s strange but true. The victory of Donald Trump in the recently-held US elections raised a big ruckus in Nepal. This could be perhaps because we Nepalis are more concerned about what happens in . . . Read more »

Economy and Policy

It is reported worldwide that aid whether food, medicines, clothing etc donated during natural calamities or other types of disasters reaches the target group only 20-25 percent of the time and the . . . Read more »

Economy and Policy

The decades old economy model of take-use-dispose is being replaced by a take less-use to optimum-eliminate disposal one. The search, experimentation and success of models that are restorative and . . . Read more »

Economy and Policy

We are aware of the fact that the story of Kmart and Wal-Mart illustrates the newer dimensions of competition during the 1990s. It has been noticed that in one after another of the industries, . . . Read more »

From the Editor

Nepal observed its Fifth National Tax Day on November 16, with the slogan that translates to something like “Let’s Pay Tax and Feel Dignified to Help Achieve Our Aspirations for a Prosperous . . . Read more »

Biztoon

Biztoon December . . . Read more »