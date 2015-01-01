The meeting of the Legistalure-Parliament held on January 13 has ratified the Protocal Amending the Marrakesh Agreement establishing. . . read more »
January 16: Global IME Bank has obtained an approval for ASBA (Applications Supported by Blocked Amount) from Securities Board of. . . read more »
January 16: Siddhartha Development Bank has appointed Nabil Investment as its Issue Manager. The bank appointed the issue manager in. . . read more »
January 16: Professional Diyalo Bikash Bank has merged into Laxmi Bank. The bank after the merger started integrated transaction on. . . read more »
January 15 : The new band frequency fixed for the 4G service will be distributed on the basis of multi-round auction. Nepal. . . read more »
January 16:Arghakhanchi OPC Cement has organised a special meet program in Chitwan. On the occasion, participants pointed out that the. . . read more »
Nepalis have come to a stage where many no more believe that entrepreneurship and business are only for the ones born in a well off families. Many creative young minds thinking of changing the scenario in economically potential areas are coming up with new business . . . Read more »
These days it seems like every Nepali is anxious to leave Nepal and find a job elsewhere. But did you ever realise that many of our foreign visitors would actually like to retire and live in Nepal? . . . Read more »
With the increasing business and economic activities, the demand of private security guards has been rising in Nepal. The growing security threats in the recent years led the companies in various . . . Read more »
Nepal is almost 25 years behind in generating electricity. There is huge potential here to generate electricity, not only hydro based electricity, but also other clean energy using wind and solar . . . Read more »
What is managerial excellence? It is like parenting a new born baby into adulthood. In the business world dreaming has to become reality. Successful great leaders combine in them the qualities of a . . . Read more »
Energy minister Janardan Sharma has been active in resolving various power related issues in the country after he assumed the office in mid-August. He has initiated some important power sector reform . . . Read more »
A decade after the country formally embarked on the path of federalism, 15 months after the constitution officially recognized the federal model, a year after the economic blockade that left deep . . . Read more »
Flames of the federalism debate are once again flaming high, reaching as far as Kailali in the far west, passing through Birgunj, Butwal and Surkhet. What began in Gaur and ended in Tikapur comes . . . Read more »
India’s decision to demonetize high denomination Indian currency notes has created a historic opportunity for Nepal to do away with the practice of pegging Nepali currency with that of India. The . . . Read more »
Founded in 1985, the Chinese multinational electronics company TCL Corporation is among the world’s largest consumer electronics and home appliances manufacturers. In 2013 the company became the world’s third-largest television producer by market . . . Read more »
Since 2004 the Japanese automobile brand Subaru has been selling some of its globally renowned vehicles in the country including the Forester and XV Crosstrek. Part of the multi-national Japanese . . . Read more »
Cyber security has recently become a pressing issue for the global financial sector. With huge data heists of BFIs occurring across the world on an epic scale, IT and software companies along with BFIs have taken steps to . . . Read more »
By Madan Lamsal