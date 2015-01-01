Restaurant Review

While walking into Patio 747, you are immediately hit with one question - why aren’t there more places like this in Kathmandu? Situated exactly opposite the UNESCO World Heritage listed Boudhanath . . . Read more »

Business Finance

Nepalis have come to a stage where many no more believe that entrepreneurship and business are only for the ones born in a well off families. Many creative young minds thinking of changing the . . . Read more »

Corporate Focus

The second of September 2016 is regarded as a big day for the Nepali development banking sector. The day saw Vibor Development Bank and Society Development Bank start joint transactions as Vibor . . . Read more »

Trends

To a certain degree, Nepal is directly influenced by the western world, be it in music or fashion, parties or shopping style. One clear proof of this, in relation to shopping, can be seen in the big . . . Read more »

Trends

Moving upmarket and selling premium cars has become a winning business strategy for many Nepali automobile dealers in the recent years. With the gradual increase in the number of customers looking . . . Read more »

Business Education

In the modern world’s cutthroat economic climate, learning to foster and develop innovation and technology can lead to rapid acceleration and business success. And managing the technology and . . . Read more »

Gadget Focus

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Gionee over the past few years has impressed customers across the world with its sleek yet powerful devices. The latest, Gionee S6s well maintains the persistence of . . . Read more »

Economy and Policy

These days it seems like every Nepali is anxious to leave Nepal and find a job elsewhere. But did you ever realise that many of our foreign visitors would actually like to retire and live in Nepal? . . . Read more »

Sectoral

With the increasing business and economic activities, the demand of private security guards has been rising in Nepal. The growing security threats in the recent years led the companies in various . . . Read more »

Economy and Policy

Nepal is almost 25 years behind in generating electricity. There is huge potential here to generate electricity, not only hydro based electricity, but also other clean energy using wind and solar . . . Read more »

Management Gyan

What is managerial excellence? It is like parenting a new born baby into adulthood. In the business world dreaming has to become reality. Successful great leaders combine in them the qualities of a . . . Read more »

Interview

Energy minister Janardan Sharma has been active in resolving various power related issues in the country after he assumed the office in mid-August. He has initiated some important power sector reform . . . Read more »

Nepal Politics

A decade after the country formally embarked on the path of federalism, 15 months after the constitution officially recognized the federal model, a year after the economic blockade that left deep . . . Read more »

No Laughing Matter

Flames of the federalism debate are once again flaming high, reaching as far as Kailali in the far west, passing through Birgunj, Butwal and Surkhet. What began in Gaur and ended in Tikapur comes . . . Read more »

From the Editor

India’s decision to demonetize high denomination Indian currency notes has created a historic opportunity for Nepal to do away with the practice of pegging Nepali currency with that of India. The . . . Read more »